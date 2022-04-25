Judge Temporarily Bans Biden Administration From Ending Title 42

A federal job has halted the Biden administration for ending “Title 42,” the pandemic era health rule, according to multiple reports.

“In a lawsuit originally filed by Missouri, Louisiana, and Arizona, our Office just obtained a temporary restraining order to keep Title 42 in place,” Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt said “This is a huge victory for border security, but the fight continues on.”

As explained by Breaking911, “Title 42 gives the federal government authority to immediately deport or turn-away anyone who attempts to make an illegal crossing into the U.S. in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

The CDC announced earlier in April that it would end Title 42 next month, claiming the order “suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary” because of “an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19.”

Per Fox News, “The temporary restraining order granted Monday prevents the Biden administration from taking any action on Title 42 before a hearing on May 13, which will determine whether the public health order can be lifted later in the month.”

The lawsuit was initially filed by Missouri, Arizona and Louisiana in the U.S. District Court in Louisiana.

“It’s just really important for our national security, for our border security. It’s one of the few things the federal government is actually supposed to do — securing the border — and Joe Biden is not interested in that, so under our system of federalism, the states are going to push back,” Schmitt told Fox News Digital last week.