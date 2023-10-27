Judge Denies Ex-Alabama Player Darius Miles’ Self-Defense Plea In Jamea Harris’ Murder, He Will Remain In Jail Through Trial

Videos by OutKick

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ defense lawyers had long exuded confidence that Miles would walk free of a capital murder charge. They said he acted in self-defense while with his friend Michael Davis, who allegedly shot and killed Jamea Jonae Harris on the Alabama Strip after 1 a.m. on Jan. 15.

Miles handed the murder weapon to his friend Davis. Miles and Davis have been in the Tuscaloosa County Jail since Jan. 15 on capital murder charges. Neither are expected to be leaving any time soon.

Judge Daniel F. Pruet of the sixth circuit court in Tuscaloosa County on Thursday categorically dismissed Miles’ self-defense plea that had been argued three times in preliminary immunity hearings over the last three months.

As reported by OutKick on Thursday morning, Tuscaloosa District Attorney Hays Webb said in a filing to Pruet Wednesday that there was no evidence of self-defense whatsoever. And Pruet followed suit Thursday, echoing Webb’s statements in a 10-page ruling released by the court.

Michael Davis, left, and Darius Miles are each charged with capital murder. (Tuscaloosa County Jail)

“You failed to establish that (Miles) reasonably feared for his safety,” Pruet wrote to the Turner Law Group representing Miles. Experienced attorney Mary Turner heads the firm.

Darius Miles Argued Self-Defense In Jamea Harris Murder

Fearing for one’s safety is paramount to a self-defense argument. And a Tuscaloosa Police detective under oath last February in a preliminary hearing said that Miles told him he did not feel he was in any danger in the early hours of Jan. 15.

“The defendant failed to establish that he reasonably believed that anyone inside the Jeep (with Jamea Jonae Harris Harris and boyfriend Cedric Johnson inside) was using or about to use deadly, physical force. Or that they were committing, or about to commit assault in the first degree, or assault in the second degree,” Pruet wrote to wrap the ruling.

“Accordingly, the defendant’s motion is denied,” he concluded.

Turner had argued that Miles said he saw Harris pass a gun to her boyfriend in the Jeep before Davis started firing the gun that Miles gave him. The Miles’ team maintained Harris’ boyfriend was the aggressor and fired first. Pruet found no evidence of that and added that Miles “did not claim that anyone pointed the gun at him.”

Pruet wrote there was “no evidence presented to him that Miles was scared or threatened” during the three hearings.

Davis has a preliminary immunity hearing next month in which his attorney will try to present a self-defense argument. Trials for each loom at some point next year.

The Turner Law Group reacted on Friday to the judge’s decision concerning Miles.

“We are disappointed in the court’s ruling, but we remain confident that once a jury hears all of the facts in this case, they will agree that Darius was in fear of his life that night,” the statement said.

Wow. Sounds like Darius Miles may have to reconstruct some of his statements.

“We continue to pray for all families involved, and remain steadfast in our defense of Darius Miles,” the statement concluded.

Former Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller was also involved in the murder on Jan. 15. Police never arrested him, but did question him. Miles had left the murder weapon in Miller’s car. Miles texted Miller shortly before the shooting started to bring “my joint,” according to police testimony. Joint is slang for gun.

The Charlotte Hornets took Miller with the second pick of the NBA Draft on June 22. He signed a four-year contract worth $49 million in July.

Last Friday, the family of Jamea Jonae Harris through their attorneys in Birmingham dropped a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Miller, Miles and Davis. That could mean a large cash settlement from Miller or a jury trial, or both.

Next for Miles is a plea agreement or a trial.