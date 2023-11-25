Juan Soto Trade ‘Probable’ According To New Report

Videos by OutKick

The San Diego Padres could be one of the most popular teams at the upcoming winter meetings next week, if Juan Soto trade rumors are to be believed.

The Padres were one of baseball’s most disappointing teams in 2023, riding a hot streak over the final few weeks of the season to an 82-80 record. But missing the postseason after going all in on 2023 and the collapse of their television deal with the now-bankrupt Bally Sports have dramatically changed their financial calculus going forward.

Surprisingly, the Padres had to take out a massive loan to cover expenses, including payroll, towards the year.

Other reports have suggested that the organization has to get payroll into the $200 million range to be in compliance with Major League Baseball’s debt service rules. And with just 15 major league players either under contract or tendered a contract, San Diego already has $189 million committed for 2024. Before luxury tax penalties and other expenses.

That means their highest paid player may have to be dealt to field a full, complete roster. And that highest paid player just happens to be superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

SAN DIEGO – Juan Soto celebrates with Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 3 at Petco Park. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

Juan Soto Trade Happening At Winter Meetings?

Because of the seeming necessity for the Padres to cut salary, Soto has been the subject of frequent trade rumors over the past few weeks. And MLB reporter Jon Morosi has now come out and said he believes that a trade next week at the winter meetings has become “probable.”

“I do believe the market for Soto is robust, and there are enough teams out there that I think a trade is not only possible, it’s probable before the Winter Meetings are over,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Now, it is only a one-year scenario, and that can have a way of tempering the value in the marketplace, but we’re still talking about one of the best offensive players in the game.”

Soto is in the final year of arbitration, meaning the return for a player of his caliber would likely be lower than expected. But the Padres might not have another choice.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Yu Darvish and Jake Cronenworth are all under long term contracts would either require the Padres to pay down their deals to get better prospect returns, or are effectively untradeable.

Trading Soto would allow them to save roughly $33 million next season while bolstering a prospect core that’s been depleted in recent years. As far as interested teams, there’s likely to be plenty, but the Yankees are frequently mentioned as the most motivated suitor.

A season in the Bronx would give New York an opportunity to sell Soto in staying in town, and give them an exclusive negotiating window after the season. Not to mention pairing him with Judge at a minimum would make for a formidable offensive core.

And if Morosi is to be believed, we’ll know Soto’s future sooner rather than later. Buckle up.