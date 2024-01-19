JT Poston’s Caddie Tells Fan To Be Quiet With Perfectly Sarcastic One-Liner

Videos by OutKick

One of the most important responsibilities of a PGA Tour caddie is crowd control. While every caddie takes that aspect of the job incredibly seriously, some are more gracious in telling loud fans to be quiet, and JT Poston’s caddie may be the leader of that pack.

The crowds at this week’s American Express in La Quinta, Calif. are sparse, especially on Thursday and Friday, given that the field plays three different courses throughout the week. That didn’t mean Poston’s caddie, Aaron Flener, could let his guard down during the first round of play.

Poston was able to card a 5-under 67 on the PGA West Stadium Course, the hardest of the trio, and the round featured Flener telling a fan to shut up in the most perfectly sarcastic way imaginable.

The exchange came on the 18th hole after the two-time Tour winner found the fairway bunker off the tee. After getting his yardage and beginning his pre-shot routine, a fan standing nearby decided it was a good time to answer a phone call.

This led Flener to hilariously say, “Sir, can you hang up the phone, please, we’re playing golf over here.”

In many ways, Flener taking the condescending sarcastic route is way more embarrassing for the fan than if he simply told him to ‘shut the hell up.’ Telling a fan to shut up just delivers a sting, but reminding them that there is a golf tournament taking place with millions of dollars on the line is a slow burn.

Poston ended up making par on the hole after finding a bit of trouble off the tee.

Hopefully there is a day in my lifetime when every caddie is mic’d up during a tournament. The content we’re missing out on is legitimately depressing.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris