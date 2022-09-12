West Virginia football is off to a rough start in 2022. The Mountaineers are 0-2 after losing back-to-back one-score(ish) games to begin the season.

While discussing Saturday’s Week 2 loss, quarterback J.T. Daniels summed it up perfectly.

Daniels, who has been a bit of a journeyman, began his career at USC. He then transferred to Georgia and is spending this final season in Morgantown.

However, his first two games have not gone as Daniels had hoped. West Virginia lost to Pittsburgh in a one-score game to start the year and then lost in overtime to Kansas.

The ending of the loss to the Jayhawks was particularly brutal. A rogue shoe was even thrown onto the field. It was a weird game.

The Mountaineers had a false start on the one-yard-line late in the fourth quarter that forced head coach Neal Brown to kick a field goal rather try and score. They also had eight penalties for 65 yards.

All-in-all, Daniels and West Virginia came close but fell short.

During his press conference after the loss, Daniels earned First-Team All-Press Conference honors with his summation of the game. His reason for why they lost was short, sweet and poigniant.

“Too much dumb sh*t from us,” Daniels said.

There you have it, folks. The key to winning football games is not doing dumb sh*t.

Daniels not only isn’t wrong, but you have to appreciate his bluntness. Very few players would speak so candidly like that but the former five-star recruit said it with conviction.

West Virginia will look to bounce back from its 0-2 start with a win over Towson on Saturday. There is no reason that the Mountaineers should lose that game, but if they do, the reason will be because they did

——— you guessed it ———

Too much dumb sh*t.