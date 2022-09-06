JR Smith Shares Epic Michael Jordan Trash-Talk Story

Michael Jordan isn’t just the greatest basketball player of all time, he’s also one of the best trash talkers to ever do it. He doesn’t just do his trash talking on the basketball court either, he talks that talk on the golf course as well. And JR Smith had the pleasure of experiencing that firsthand.

Smith, who retired from the NBA and has since joined North Carolina A&T’s golf team, got the chance to play with MJ not too long ago.

While there are countless stories about Jordan’s golf game and the trash-talking he does on the links, Smith’s story about his experience is right up there with the best of them.

It’s one of the most childish things I’ve felt as a grown ass man,” Smith told Complex. “He smoked me…[He talked sh-t] the whole time.

“So, we were betting, right? I doubled down on one of my bets, and I was like 5 front, 5 back, and 5 overall. Then I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, $500 not $5,000.’ He said, ‘No, no, I know what you meant.’ Then he threw this jab at me, lowkey, he said, ‘You had a good career. It wasn’t a great one, but you had a good one.’”

Now that’s cold.

Smith earned a little over $90 million during his 18-season career in the NBA. Interestingly enough, Jordan earned less than $94 million in his 16 seasons in the league, but has a net worth of over $2 billion thanks to the many endorsement deals he had, and still has, away from the game of basketball.

While Smith is a grown man that’s certainly heard his fair share of trash talk over the years, having the GOAT call you out while you’re playing for $1,5000 on the golf course probably put him under a certain pressure he’d never felt before.