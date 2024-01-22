Joy Reid Advocates For Books About Sex Toys In Schools, Is Eviscerated On Her Own Show By Moms For Liberty Founder

Videos by OutKick

MSNBC host Joy Reid debated Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice over a movement in which parents pressure school libraries to remove books containing sexually explicit content.

Last week, Reid argued against removing the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue” from schools.

“What is the expertise that you have and other Moms for Liberty advocates have to decide that a book, an award-winning book like ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue,’ isn’t appropriate for students read?” Reid asked Justice.

Justice had an answer.

“What a tragic story of a young man who is anally raped by his adult family members. So you have incest, rape, pedophilia,” Justice responded.

“In what context is a strap-on dildo acceptable for public school? That’s my question to you.”

Reid did not answer the question.

We don’t blame her.

Explaining why a book replete with abusive and sexually explicit material should remain in a school is never an easy argument to make — even though that was an argument of which Reid was in favor.

But it was the response from Reid’s social media team that drew our attention.

"In what context is a XXXX-XX XXXXX acceptable for public school?"



Moms for Liberty co-founder @4TiffanyJustice joins Joy Reid on Moms for Liberty seeking influence over public school library content resulting in what many see as de facto book bans. MORE: https://t.co/KmNOB5voUw pic.twitter.com/BOzK3HNuIJ — The ReidOut (@thereidout) January 20, 2024

The official “ReidOut” account on X censored the phrase “strap-on dildo,” writing “XXXXX-XX-XXXXX” while it promoted the segment.

Translation: Reid’s team believes the phrase — “strap-on dildo” — is not appropriate for social media, but appropriate for minors in school to consume.

“If Joy Reid isn’t comfortable writing “strap-on dildo” on X, why does she demand that it be made available to children in public schools?” activist Christopher Rufo joked.

Later, Reid argues the point that “each parent has to decide what is appropriate for their child.”

“So I want you to answer… what is your right to tell a parent who wants their child to… feel seen by this story? Why don’t they have the right as a parent to say, ‘My child can have access to this?’”

Fair.

If a parent wants to allow their child to access such material on their own time, fine. However, it is not a school’s place to present students with graphic sexual content.

At any other point in history, such a statement would’ve been common sense. Kids don’t go to school to be sexualized by the library.

Yet this isn’t any other time in history. Our culture is fractured. And ghouls like Joy Reid willfully contribute to our decline.

Though declaring a winner of a debate on cable news is inherently subjective, we feel comfortable in saying Reid came out as the loser here.

Anytime you argue in favor of books about strap-on dildos appearing in public schools, you lose the argument.