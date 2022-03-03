Joy Behar Face-Plants On ‘The View’ Set

Videos by OutKick

Hot off her viral moment where she complained about Russia’s invasion screwing up her Italian vacation plans, content machine Joy Behar was at it again Thursday. The woman who has been described by Clay as the “dumbest woman on television” fell on The View set and immediately (joked?) said, “Who do I sue?” after getting back on her feet.

The 79-year-old Behar was helped up by co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin while Whoopi Goldberg jumped into action to give Joy a hand.

Joy Behar falls on the set of The View pic.twitter.com/BZoucdL7QF — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 3, 2022

Eventually Behar got down to View business and noted how her situation is a lesson.

“The main thing — just to talk seriously — when Bob Saget fell, he died,” Behar said. “If you hit your head, and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision, or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor. Because that will kill you.”

And she noted “I’m a klutz!” before moving on with the rest of the show.