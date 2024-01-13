Joy Behar Claims She Was Offered A Role On ‘Ted Lasso’ That She Turned Down, Jason Sudeikis’ Response Says Otherwise

Videos by OutKick

Nobody loves the sound of their own voice more than the ladies on The View. Joy Behar is at the top of the list of the co-hosts who can’t get enough of themselves.

The noted hater of football, who cemented her legacy on the “Mount Rushmore of Stupidity,” might have bent the truth a little during a recent podcast appearance about appearing on the popular show Ted Lasso. And by bent the truth it sounds like she completely made up being offered a role on the show.

Joy Behar discusses Ali Wentworth’s new book “Happily Ali After” during AOL BUILD Speaker Series in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

The 81-year-old made the claim during an episode of The View’s Behind the Table podcast hosted by executive producer Brian Teta. It was Teta who brought up the alleged offer to play the role of Ted Lasso’s mom Dottie.

Becky Ann Baker ended up with the role. All she did was get nominated for an Emmy for it. But according to Behar, the role was hers first and she passed on it.

Teta said to Behar, “You were contacted about the possibility to be on my favorite show of all time. You were dismissive of it because it would require you to spend your hiatus in London.”

The always humble Behar responded by saying, “It was too hot, you remember?”

“There was a heat wave going on at that time, like 100-degree weather, and I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No,” she continued.

“Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff, I don’t care about other people’s stuff. I don’t need to be in everything.”

If Joy Behar Says It Happened It Must Have Happened

Hero? I ‘m not sure anyone could come to any other conclusion based on Behar’s version of events. In her mind, and possibly in her mind alone, she was offered the role on one of the most popular shows, but couldn’t be bothered because of the heat.

Well the heat and the many things she’s writing on her own. After all, she doesn’t need to be in everything. What an inspiration.

There’s only a slight problem with her story. Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis, who is also a writer on the show, and Brendan Hunt, the show’s co-creator, have no idea what she’s talking about.

Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt attend the FYC screening and Q&A of the Apple TV+ award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

The two were asked about Behar’s claim during a panel discussion at the PEOPLE X IHG Hotels & Resorts pre-Emmys event.

Sudeikis said, “I, no. Joy Behar from The View?” Hunt added, “Respectfully, it would be news to us. We just work there.”

It seems like if anyone, who just works on Ted Lasso, would know about the role of Lasso’s mom being offered to Behar it would be Sudeikis and Hunt.