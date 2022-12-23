Journey Guitarist Sends Bandmate Cease-and-Desist Order for Performing at Trump Mar-a-Lago Event

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has filed a cease-and-desist order against keyboardist Jonathan Cain for performing “Don’t Stop Believin” during a Trump event at Mar-a-Lago last month.

Schon accuses Cain of damaging the Journey brand by associating it with Donald Trump. The order alleges the performance “polarizes the band’s fans and outreach.”

“Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band,” the letter states.

On November 23, a video surfaced of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Kari Lake singing along during Cain’s performance, to the chagrin of woke music fans. And apparently Mr. Schon.

Neal Schon accuses Cain of damaging the Journey brand. But such a statement takes a level of hypocrisy often found in performers of his stature.

As Cain notes in a statement to Fox News, the guitarist has a less than a squeaky track record.

“I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his–and his wife’s–bizarre behavior. Neal sued Live Nation twice, losing both times, and damaging our ability to ever work with them again; [he] outrageously tried to take away trademarks from Steve Perry; Neal and his wife continually insult the professionalism of numerous accountants, road managers, and management firms with endless legal threats and their bullying, toxic, and incoherent emails; Neal argues online with fans who don’t see eye to eye with him; and Neal and his wife recklessly spend Journey’s money until there is none left for operating costs,” he wrote.

“If anyone is destroying the Journey brand, it is Neal – and Neal alone,” the statement concludes.

Spending the band’s money and bullying the manager — but how dare Cain sing a song at Mar-a-Lago?

Marjorie Taylor Greene at Mar-a-Lago event with Journey member.

Tensions between the bandmates are not new. In October, Schon sued Cain for restricting his access to the band’s American Express card.

Cain’s lawyer says they denied Schon’s access to the corporate account because he charged more than $1 million in “improper personal expenses” to the card.

Again, at least Schon didn’t perform in a room with Marjorie Taylor Greene…

Still, Cain and Schon plan to perform together during the band’s upcoming Tour celebrating its 50th anniversary and newest album.

Here’s hoping the shady, corrupt, and intolerant guitarist doesn’t ruin the tour.

After all, the song sits atop the upper echelon of classic rock:

Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin”

