Reuters ‘Journalist’ Says Old People with American Flags Gave Her Jan. 6 Vibes

Senior citizens gathered for a small protest on Wednesday in honor of the 1776 Restoration Movement, an off-shoot group focused on general government overreach.

The protesters strolled and waved American flags. And that has a Reuters journalist on tilt, believing they were about to storm the Capitol.

Meet Congressional correspondent Patricia Zengerle. She’s a lot to handle:

Yikes. Just saw this gang walking around the Capitol and had a wave of #Jan6 anxiety. pic.twitter.com/Qn3htfpq8M — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) July 20, 2022

Let us take a closer look at these very scary creatures:

A "journalist" says nothing is scarier than this: https://t.co/OC5nHZgsLn pic.twitter.com/VTPzzrRd6p — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 21, 2022

There is something wrong with these people, as in people like the Reuters tweeter.

She argues that the American flag is now a symbol of danger, not freedom. The flag gives her anxiety. No, wait — #Jan6 anxiety.

Or at least that’s what she’s pretending to think. Maybe that’s a good way to score points in media circles?

This reminds us of Mara Gay, an editorial board member at the New York Times, who announced that seeing the American flag upsets her. According to Gay, the American flag is “just disturbing.”

As we said earlier this week in a column, we are in bizarro world. History will not remember this era kindly.

The press is a big reason for that. Instead of respected reporters, schmucks like this Reuters “journalist” now make up the press core.

Overdramatic and pathetic.

#Jan6 anxiety.