Journalist Gets Manhandled And Arrested For Trying To Ask Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Some Questions About A Terrorist Group

Videos by OutKick

Things aren’t going so well on the freedom of the press front up in Canada. At least not after a reporter was manhandled and arrested for trying to ask the nation’s deputy prime minister a question.

David Menzies is a reporter for Rebel News, a conservative Canadian news outlet (given the notorious wokeness of the Canadian government, I think you can probably tell already where this is headed). He approached Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland while she was on a sidewalk in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Menzies began asking Frieland why the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been left off the country’s designated terrorist entities list. That’s a notable omission considering that according to the CBC, the IRGC shot down Ukranian International Airlines PS752 in 2020, killing everyone — including dozens of Canadians onboard.

It’s fair to say that the group should probably be on that list…

Seems like a fair enough question, however, Freeland — a former journalist herself — was able to dodge the question thanks to her Royal Canadian Mounted Police security detail. Officers stepped in and arrested Menzies for assault.

Oh, and they did it all while the cameras were rolling.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

The Journalist Did Absolutely Nothing Wrong

They claimed that Menzies had pushed one of the officers over.

“Welcome to Blackface’s Canada,” Menzies said, referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who did in fact, don blackface (more than once, actually; people forget that). “This is what they do to journalists.”

Unless assault means something different in Canada (sort of like how they call knit caps “toques”) I didn’t see it. The only assault I saw was on Menzies.

That’s a rough look for Canada, man. That looks more like something you’d see out of oh, I don’t know, Russia or the People’s Republic of China.

Journalists complain about having it rough here. Manhandling and arresting a reporter for asking a politician a question is a tough one to explain your way out of. Sort of like Trudeau did with the blackface.

…Did I mention he wore blackface?

Menzies was eventually released because, well… he didn’t do anything wrong.

“The RCMP is looking into the incident and the actions of all parties involved. No further comment is available at this time,” an RCMP spokesperson said.

We’re not perfect here in the United States, but this is a good reminder of how good we’ve got it.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle