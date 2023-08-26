Remember Josie Canseco? She’s Back To Firing Rockets Online

Videos by OutKick

Josie Canseco is still definitely capable of generating some attention online.

It feels like it’s been years since Canseco last generated some headlines online. Talk about a blast from the past.

Back in the day, Canseco was a star online in the bro community. The daughter for former MLB star Jose Canseco was a staple in the modeling community, and had flings with Mike Stud and Logan Paul.

However, it’s been a minute or two since she last hopped online to go truly viral. Well, she’s back. That much is obvious.

Josie Canseco goes viral with Maxim shoot. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability)

Josie Canseco goes viral with Maxim shoot.

Josie posed for Maxim for a new shoot, and shared the photos for her 1.2 million followers. They seemed to approve because the post has more than 84,000 followers.

If that’s not the definition of going viral, then I don’t know what is. It feels like this is a clear sign she’s back to throwing heat online.

Welcome back, Josie. Welcome back!

Josie is a true blast from the past.

It might seem hard to believe Josie Canseco is a blast from the past seeing as how she’s only 26, but that’s simply the reality of the situation.

She took her modeling career to a different atmosphere in 2018 with Victoria’s Secret. That was five years ago. Donald Trump was still early into his presidency back then.

Honestly, I’d kind of forgotten Josie Canseco even existed until this post dropped. It feels like 2018 was a different lifetime ago. The PAC-12 was still years ago from being obliterated.

Josie Canseco is back to posting viral content on Instagram. She’s been a major figure online for years. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

College football is back and Josie Canseco is lighting up Instagram. It feels like America is back to normal for the first time in a long time.

What a time to be alive! We’ll have to see if she’s here to stick around for an extended period of time like she was years ago.