Josh Primo Allegedly Exposed Himself To Spurs Psychologist 

More disturbing details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs’ surprising release of Josh Primo. He is believed to have exposed himself to Spurs consulting psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen, amongst other women.

The Spurs waived Primo, the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, on Friday.

Primo cited his mental health as the reason he was waived and told ESPN, in part: “…I will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.” Primo also asked to have his privacy respected.

It was later reported that Primo had exposed himself to multiple women.

Dr. Cauthen was one of those women.

In a press release sent to the San Antonio Express News on Monday, the Buzbee law firm stated: “Tony Buzbee will discuss allegations made by Dr. Cauthen and others against NBA player Josh Primo, the events that precipitated the release of Primo, the veracity of recent public statements made by both the Spurs organization and Primo, interactions with individuals within the San Antonio Spurs organization, and the expected path forward.”

Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to a Spurs Psychologist. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images).

Spurs Psychologist’s Statement Coming

Buzbee law firm, who represented more than 20 women who accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, stated that Dr. Cauthen will address media members later this week.

“Dr. Cauthen will be present to make a public statement and answer pertinent questions,” the law firm’s statement added.

Josh Primo is 19-years-old. He played in 54 games as a San Antonio rookie last season. He finished the season averaging 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Prior to being waived, Primo played in four of the Spurs’ first six games this fall.

In announcing his release, Spurs Sports and Entertainment CEO RC Buford said of Primo: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.”

OutKick will have more on this story as additional details emerge.

