Josh Norman Worked At A Coffee Shop Next To Cam Newton’s Cigar Bar Before Signing With Panthers

Josh Norman is back with the Carolina Panthers, and he’s bringing some energy – and caffeine – with him to fire the fellas up!

The Panthers signed Norman to the practice squad earlier this week, 10 years after the team drafted him in 2012. Norman was a STUD for Carolina during the early years and played on the 2015 Super Bowl team before moving on to Washington, Buffalo and then San Francisco.

Norman hasn’t played since last season, when he started in 14 games for the 49ers and caused a career-best seven fumbles. Evidently, that performance wasn’t good enough to earn him a job with any team this year, so the veteran did what any 35-year-old job-seeker would do …

Work at Starbucks!

“I was slinging coffee in a coffee shop,” Norman told the Panthers’ in-house media team when asked what the heck he’s been up to lately. “Being a barista, serving people. It was quite cool, too.”

Josh Norman and Cam Newton loves coffee and cigars. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Josh Norman works at coffee shop next to Cam Newton

Look, inflation is killing all of us right now, and that NFL money can only go so far.

Love this from Norman. Guy goes from NFL cornerback to barista in six months, only to take a rain check from his day-job to come help the Panthers try to chase down the Bucs for the NFC South title.

Don’t know how much PTO Josh has built up over the past few months, but let’s hope it covers the Panthers’ playoff run should they remarkably make it.

“Well, I made a nice espresso,” Norman added. “Really nice. Two shots in every cup. And it was a latte form, so I had to froth the milk. But it got oat milk first. That was the base.”

How ’bout that? A little tip from Josh Norman to all the aspiring baristas out there. My man.

Apparently, the shop Norman worked at was also across the street from Cam Newton’s cigar bar in downtown Atlanta. Because of course it was.

Just a couple former legends “slinging coffee” and ripping some stogies. What a life.