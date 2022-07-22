Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has apparently become an amateur weather enthusiast.

“I’ve studied temperature & humidity more than I’ve ever thought I would…so we’re going to get these kind of days as you all know. I think practicing in the morning is the right thing for our team,” the Raiders head coach said when talking about preparing for the weather in Las Vegas, according to Cassie Soto.

He further added the team has no issue adjusting due to the incredibly high temps in Las Vegas.

'If we need to adjust because of temperature, we will… but hopefully we do a good job of hydrating…100 degrees here is nothing like 100 degrees in Florida or back east because there isn't the humidity factor. I don't sweat much out here so I like that.' -McDaniels #Raiders — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) July 21, 2022

For those of you who haven’t ever been to Las Vegas, the heat can be absolutely brutal. In fact, it’s almost hard to describe with words for people who have never experienced it.

After all, Las Vegas is in the desert. It gets so hot at times the sweat on your body will literally cook off and evaporate. Trust me, I’ve experienced it first hand.

Now, imagine running around in full pads and a helmet in 100+ degree temps multiple times a week. Even athletes in the best shape of their lives are going to struggle with that kind of heat.

Clearly, McDaniels recognizes that fact, and is adjusting accordingly. Football is a high-intensity environment. Everybody needs an edge.

If studying the weather and weather patterns is going to help you get that edge, you have to do it.

Hopefully, McDaniels extra effort pays off because the Raiders have a squad in 2022!