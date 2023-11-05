Josh McDaniels Era Officially Ended In Team Meeting That ‘Broke Him’

Videos by OutKick

When men argue, it’s usually done intensely, and then the conflict often smooths over and the issue gets resolved. But that’s not what Josh McDaniels experienced during his final team meeting.

The recently-fired Las Vegas Raiders head coach apparently held a meeting with his squad before a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. On that Thursday, the Raiders held what was at first described as a positive “clear the air” meeting, where players voiced any and all frustration they had with the state of the franchise.

However, McDaniels left the meeting emotionally scarred. Like, in a really bad way.

According to Ian Rapoport, players and assistant coaches mercilessly ripped into McDaniels for most of the meeting. Being on the receiving end of all the criticism shook McDaniels to his core, so much so that he seemed off in practice later that day.

“McDaniels had just had a vicious team meeting. Players and coaches ripped into him,” Rapoport said. “It was ugly. They voiced their displeasure. Then, at practice a couple hours later, he was described as not himself. He was distant. He let plays happen instead of correcting. Players felt he was there in body but not in spirit. Essentially, based on the sources I’ve spoken with, it broke him.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Inside the firing of #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and why Thursday’s practice mattered; #Bears QB Justin Fields could start on Thursday; #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is finally back and ready, will start today. pic.twitter.com/hUN1ES0jlV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2023

Josh McDaniels’ Demise In Las Vegas Was Sealed At That Meeting

The team’s frustration makes sense in many ways. McDaniels is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, but you wouldn’t know that by how the Raiders have performed this year. Las Vegas ranks 31st in total offense and has only scored 13 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Davante Adams couldn’t understand how an offense that boasted him, Hunter Renfroe, Jakobi Meyers, and Josh Jacobs could perform so poorly.

“I honestly don’t know what to say at this moment,” Adams said after the Lions loss. “I wish I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context.”

Adams’ words probably sum up how most of the Raiders’ players felt about the season. But that’s not the only reason the Raiders were fed up with McDaniels.

Apparently, current interim head coach Anthony Pierce tried to motivate his team for a game against the New England Patriots in a way he didn’t like.

Pierce was on the New York Giants’ Super Bowl XLII team that upset the undefeated Patriots. His message centered on the idea that any team can beat anyone, as long as they believe.

However, McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for that almost-perfect team, and didn’t like that game being used as motivational material. He even ridiculed Pierce for his speech, which no one in Las Vegas liked.

Fox’s Jay Glazer has the full story.

"There was this big airing of the grievance meeting and players just unloaded on Josh McDaniels." @JayGlazer has the Inside Scoop on the Raiders' pic.twitter.com/pGx0ixwoVd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

There’s two surefire ways to lose your locker room. Do poorly in the phase of the game you’ve built a career on, and show more concern for your opponents! Firing McDaniels definitely looks like the right decision.

Fortunately, Las Vegas seems to have found a solid replacement in Pierce. The new era for the Silver and Black begins against the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m.