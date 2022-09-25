Josh McCown, who is less than two years removed from the NFL, has a son who made his first collegiate start at quarterback on Saturday. Feel old yet?!

Owen McCown, the eldest of Josh’s four children, is a freshman at Colorado. He was tapped as QB1 prior to this weekend’s game against UCLA and played the entire game for the Buffaloes against the Bruins.

Crowd cheers as #CUBuffs name Owen McCown their starter for today pic.twitter.com/bC2KH4NOui — Nikki Edwards (@nikkiedwardsss) September 24, 2022

Just like his dad, Owen has sneaky wheels and a laser arm. Things did not go his way, because Colorado is terrible, but he was responsible for the team’s only two touchdowns in a 17-41 loss.

It’ll be lucky number 7 today for the Buffs. Owen McCown, son of NFL quarterback Josh McCown, expected to start today for Colorado. #cubuffs #gobuffs #9sports pic.twitter.com/TLYqKR7541 — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) September 24, 2022

The first touchdown came on the ground to close out the first half. McCown took a 4th down RPO bootleg into the end zone himself.

The second touchdown came late in the fourth quarter through the air on an absolute laser. It was basically the same play that was used to score the first touchdown, but McCown threw to the corner for six instead of tucking and running.

Josh McCown’s son Owen McCown’s first collegiate start was a rollercoaster.

The true freshman went 26-of-42 for 258 yards and the lone passing touchdown.

Owen McCown’s first completion in his first start as a Buff. #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/KxEn92VyZA — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) September 24, 2022

He dropped a few dimes, but also threw a pick.

The first big play of the Owen McCown era ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8O6ZVU7Qqo — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) September 24, 2022

He was also accounted for the lone rushing touchdown, but was sacked five times by UCLA.

So it was a very up-and-down day for McCown, a former three-star recruit.

“Frustrating day but I felt like looking at the game there were some positive things,” head coach Karl Dorrell said of McCown after the loss. “It just got away from us but I was encouraged by the young freshmen that we decided to use. I felt he did some positive things overall. He did some rookie things as well, but I was encouraged by really his poise. He had a lot of good poise. I’m sure he’ll look at the tape and say that there’s a lot of stuff that he can definitely improve on … I felt like watching him play he could have, I’m sure he’s going to say that I’ve had a few more plays I could have made out there.”

McCown is the third quarterback that Colorado has started this season. The Buffaloes have not had any success with any of them and sit 0-4 with four blowout losses.

However, McCown appears to be the future. It seems like he will be the starter moving forward and it really can’t get any worse, so why not let him learn and grow. He has the position in his blood!