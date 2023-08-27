Josh Jacobs Returns To Las Vegas Raiders Facility Sunday, Hugs GM Dave Ziegler, Changes Jersey Numbers

Videos by OutKick

After a long holdout that nearly spilled into the season, the Las Vegas Raiders and last year’s NFL rushing champion Josh Jacobs finally agreed to a one-year contract on Saturday. General manager Dave Ziegler previously said his goal was to get Jacobs back with the team.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported, “A two-time Pro Bowler and three-time 1,000-yard rusher, Jacobs has agreed to sign a one-year deal worth $11.8 million, a source confirmed. The deal can be worth up to $12 million if Jacobs meets certain incentive clauses.

“Jacobs missed the entire offseason, training camp and the preseason while declining to sign the franchise tag the club had placed on him in March,” Salguero wrote.

The $12 million number is interesting because a fan told Ziegler to pay Jacobs $11-12 two weeks ago and Ziegler responded “I don’t [have] a problem with that.”

#RaiderNation asking GM Dave Ziegler to sign RB Josh Jacobs

“We’ll make it happen”- Ziegler @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sTtoTadgY5 — Gilberto Obregón (@Gil_OnAir) August 13, 2023

The deal is done and Jacobs officially reported to the team’s facility on Sunday. The first person to greet him was Ziegler.

The pair embraced and Ziegler said, “Let’s get to work, baby.”

Jacobs also decided to change his number from 28 to 8.

Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 yards last season. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns and added 400 yards receiving, giving him over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

But he received a lot of wear-and-tear to get there. Jacobs rushed 340 times and caught 53 passes. That’s 393 touches last year alone. His previous career-high in touches was 306 in 2021.

Still, the Raiders prioritized getting Jacobs back with the team this season. They told team they were not going to trade Jacobs. That’s unlike the Colts who allowed Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade under similar circumstances.

Running back Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Raiders also did not make any moves to improve depth at the position, meaning they planned on Jacobs’ return.

Zamir White is the second running back on the depth chart and he’s a second-year player taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He had just 17 touches last season as Jacobs assumed almost the entire workload in the Raiders backfield.

And that figures to be the case again this season. Jacobs wanting a new contract figures to also be the case next offseason.

For now, though, he’s back with the Raiders and that’s good news for everyone.