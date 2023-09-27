Josh Hader Wouldn’t Get Four Outs Because Of Padres’ Postseason Odds

Videos by OutKick

One of the few bright spots for the 2023 San Diego Padres is closer Josh Hader.

Hader has a 1.19 ERA with 81 strikeouts in just 53 innings, one of the highest strikeout rates in baseball. Perhaps the simplest way to describe how incredible he’s been is that he’s allowed just seven earned runs all season.

While the Padres have been virtually eliminated from postseason contention since August, mathematically as of Monday night they were somehow still alive. Heading into a must-win matchup against the San Francisco Giants, the Padres had won nine of 10 games to salvage some semblance of hope.

So it’d stand to reason that with the game on the line in the bottom of the eighth inning, Padres manager Bob Melvin would have turned to Hader. There’s just one problem; Hader refuses to get more than three outs in a game.

Reliever Robert Suarez had already passed 30 pitches, struggled with control and loaded the bases with two outs. Michael Conforto, a left handed hitter, pinch hit, seemingly setting up a perfect opportunity for Hader to get four outs and close the game. Except Suarez stayed in, gave up a two run single, and the Padres lost.

And when asked about it after the game, Hader told reporters he wouldn’t make an exception because he’d already given up on making the playoffs. Not exactly what you want your All-Star closer saying.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Josh Hader #71 of the San Diego Padres reacts after allowing a Brendan Rodgers #7 of the Colorado Rockies singled therefore breaking up a combined no hitter by the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning of a game at PETCO Park on September 19, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

When asked about not asking to come into the game for four outs, Hader told the media: “It’s the situation that we were at.”

He continued, asking rhetorically, “Are we in the playoff race?”

As a pending free agent after the season, Hader was also asked if that played a role in his decision.

“It has nothing to do with the offseason,” Hader explained. “It’s the now, it’s the health, it’s the making it through the entire season — 162 games is not an easy task to do. You see guys work overloads, they get injured.”

He also expressed frustration with media expectations for him, saying “You guys want me to do everything.”

Except, well, Josh Hader has definitely not been overworked.

He’s appeared in 57 games, covering 53 innings. That ranks 119th in most innings pitched by a reliever this season. His manager had also said that they intended to go light on his workload during the early part of the year to ensure he was rested for the stretch run.

Except for perhaps the most important out of a game to theoretically keep their slim hopes alive, he stayed in the bullpen. Ouch.

On the one hand, it’s hard to blame Hader too much. Players have to look out for their own health, and he famously was criticized by the Brewers in arbitration for not performing as well in multi-inning appearances.

And the Padres, while not mathematically eliminated, had and have little actual hope of making the playoffs.

READ: SAN DIEGO PADRES SET TO SIGNIFICANTLY CUT SALARY FOR NEXT SEASON, DESPITE BIG FREE AGENTS

But if you’re ever going to make an exception, that’s the time. And if there were doubts before about his odds of retuning to San Diego, Monday night should put those to rest.