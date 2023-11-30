Josh Giddey’s Agent Reportedly Fired For Speaking Out Against BLM’s Pro-Palestinian Post

Videos by OutKick

Daniel Moldovan, the agent of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, has reportedly been fired as an Executive VP at the Octagon agency. His firing doesn’t appear to have anything to do with the fact that Giddey is under investigation by the NBA for an alleged relationship with a minor, but for reportedly speaking out against BLM Chicago’s pro-Palestinian social media post.

On Oct. 10, three days after Hamas terrorists launched an attack in Israel, BLM Chicago shared a since-delete post on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption “I stand with Palestine” along with a figure paragliding with a Palestinian flag.

More than 260 people were killed by Hamas terrorist paragliders at the Tribe of Nova music festival Oct. 7.

Josh Giddey’s Agent Terminated For Being Anti-BLM, Anti-Terrorist

Moldovan reportedly spoke out against the terrorists and BLM in a since-deleted post. In other words, Moldovan made it clear that he does not support the murder of innocent people, and that apparently cost him his job.

“72 hours after terrorists paraglided into a music festival and slaughtered 260 young people. This is how BLM chose to symbolize where their support lies,” Moldovan is said to have written. “Fu-k BLM and anybody who supports them.”

The Octagon agency told journalist Ethan Strauss that Moldovan’s remarks were “divisive, disparaging, and corrosive” and “do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

The agency also noted “hate speech” while commenting on Moldovan’s anti-terrorist and anti-BLM remarks.

“We immediately launched an investigation into the reported incident. It was determined that Daniel’s comments and actions were in gross violation of our policies that are in place to protect the longstanding integrity of the company, its employees and clients, and we promptly terminated his employment,” the agency said.

“Octagon does not discourage political discourse, as long as it’s done in a positive and constructive manner. Divisive and disparaging language, and hate speech toward any people or communities, goes against our company values and policies,” the agency added.

Black Lives Matter organizations in Phoenix, Detroit, Philadelphia, and a national grassroots BLM group all shared messages defending the attacks as part of decolonization efforts.