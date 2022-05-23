Josh Donaldson Coincidently Placed On The Covid IL Amidst Investigation

Josh Donaldson is headed for the covid IL, according to MLB’s Bryan Hoch. Considering the Tim Anderson investigation just began, the timing here is fascinating. But the report also says Donaldson hasn’t tested tested for the virus yet — he’s just feeling under the weather.

With the Tim Anderson “Jackie Robinson” investigation just getting underway — this looks fishy.

Josh Donaldson has not yet been tested for COVID, Aaron Boone said. Boone said that Donaldson called in with symptoms earlier today. Joey Gallo & Kyle Higashioka were tested again today. Yankees are waiting on PCR results. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 23, 2022

What are the odds that Donaldson made it through 37 games unimpeded, stirred the Tim Anderson incident, and now on a dime is gone due to covid? We’re not directly calling him a liar because he hasn’t done so yet, however the odds are unimaginable.

Donaldson sparked controversy last week when he called White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie”, referencing Jackie Robinson. Anderson is on record calling himself today’s Jackie Robinson because of his knack for “breaking boundaries” in the way the game is played. An odd comparison to make, but we digress.

What’s most notable today is that Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t have the former MVP’s back. Boone joined ESPN’s broadcast in the second game of yesterday’s double-header to say Donaldson “probably shouldn’t have said that,” creating the narrative that everyone backed Tim Anderson. That left Donaldson on an island and perhaps he felt he was more a distraction until Major League Baseball concluded their investigation? Can’t draw any conclusions just yet because no one has any conclusive results, but anytime a manager denounces actions of his own players, it doesn’t go well in the locker room.

Is Donaldson taking an unwritten leaving of absence from the Yankees until he’s suspended by Major League Baseball? This is a question we may never find an answer.