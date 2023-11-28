Josh Dobbs’ Turnovers Bury Miserable Vikings Offense, Bears’ Justin Fields Lucks Out

Videos by OutKick
Monday Night Football announced a winner between the Bears and Vikings. Even if neither team was deserving of victory. The Chicago Bears lucked out with an error-heavy night from the Minnesota Vikings and interim QB Josh Dobbs. Chicago (4-8) won the Week 12 primetime matchup, 12-10.
Josh Dobbs Sinks Minnesota With Four INTs
Chicago’s defense feasted on Dobbs with four interceptions tallied and put a nail in the coffin of a once uplifting story behind the Minnesota savior.
Monday night was a wake-up call for Dobbs fans as he turned the ball over repeatedly in crucial opportunities to nab the momentum of the game.
Vikings fans checked out at halftime after Dobbs threw two interceptions in the second quarter, failing to put Minnesota (6-6) over the top and taking a weak 3-3 tie at the break.
Dobbs threw the ball 32 times for 185 yards, one touchdown and four INTs.
Minnesota’s offense continues to suffer without Captain Kirk. And the lights shone too bright for Dobbs, namely against a beaten Bears team.
Dobbs’ mistakes showed up in the fourth quarter, including a bad over-throw to Jordan Addison. He missed Addison wide open down the field after a Bears defensive back fell on the route. Addison fell out of bounds as he chased the ball. Addison had an opportunity to stretch out for it but Dobbs threw the play out of action.
Chicago nearly gave the game away late in the fourth after back-to-back drives ended in turnovers. Bears quarterback Justin Fields coughed up the ball twice to challenge Chicago’s slim lead. Fields finished with 27 of 37 passing for 217 yards. He also led the team in rushing, adding 13 carries for 59 yards.
Dobbs linked with tight end TJ Hockenson for a 17-yard TD for a 10-9 advantage. The Vikings and Dobbs were three minutes away from victory, but Justin Fields and the Bears responded with a two-minute march that ended in a game-winning 30-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.
Vikings fans still holding onto faith in the Dobbs 2023 campaign are left to wonder how much these ‘fairytale’ moments matter with an unlikely starter moving forward.
The same could be said for Chicago and Fields.
