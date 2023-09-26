Josh Dobbs Expertly Trolls Micah Parsons After Win Over Cowboys

Videos by OutKick

If you throw darts at Josh Dobbs, you best not miss!

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is firing back at Micah Parsons, who used Dobbs as bulletin board material — literally — ahead of their Week 3 matchup. On his podcast, The Edge With Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys’ edge rusher said he put Dobbs on a bulletin board and was throwing darts at him.

So one day after the Cardinals upset the Cowboys 28-16, Dobbs responded in the best way possible.

The 28-year-old fired back by splicing the clip from Parsons’ pod with a video of himself literally dodging darts. He concludes simply with, “Go Cards.”

In Parsons’ defense, he was responsible for one of the two sacks of Dobbs on Sunday. But the Arizona QB got the last laugh. Dobbs finished with 189 yards on 17 for 21 passes and a touchdown. He also had an impressive passer rating of 120 against the highly-touted Cowboys’ defense.

After the win, Dobbs gave Parsons his due credit.

“Obviously, Micah and the Dallas Cowboys are extremely talented, which we knew coming into the game,” he said. “But our guys have a ton of confidence in themselves, their skills and ability. We stay focused on our fundamentals, what we can do our game plan. …We’re a difficult offense to stop no matter who’s across from us.

“So, it was really good to do that against a really good front, especially No.11 for them. And we’ll continue to build off this momentum.”

Micah Parsons rushes against Josh Dobbs. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The W was also Dobbs’ first win as a starter in the NFL since he was drafted in 2017.

The Cardinals signed him at the end of camp this year as Kyler Murray continues to heal from a torn ACL.