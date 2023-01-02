Titans Will Start Josh Dobbs Against Jaguars With Playoff Spot On The Line

The Tennessee Titans are officially going with Josh Dobbs under center for Saturday’s AFC South-deciding game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans need a win in Nashville on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the playoffs while the Jaguars can still lose the game but will need a tremendous amount of help to make it into the postseason.

Dobbs getting the start against the Jags isn’t too big of a surprise after his solid outing against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Ryan Tannehill is still banged up and rookie Malik Willis hasn’t shown much at all in his opportunities so far this season.

Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel announced that QB Josh Dobbs will start Saturday’s AFC-South deciding game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2023

The Titans sat a number of their starters against the Cowboys last week, but Dobbs was still able to put up 232 yards through the air to go along with one touchdown and one interception in Tennessee’s 27-13 loss.

The former Tennessee Vol will certainly be relying on running back Derrick Henry on Saturday against Jacksonville. Henry did not play against Dallas but is expected to play against the Jags, a team he has owned in the past.

Henry has averaged 105.3 yards per game in his 12 meetings against Jacksonville, which included a 9-3 overall record.

The former Alabama running back has surpassed 30 rushing attempts twice already this season and it’s a safe bet he reaches that number on Saturday with ease.