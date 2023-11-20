Vikings QB Josh Dobbs Rebounds After Turnover On First Drive Of SNF

Videos by OutKick
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs started Sunday night’s primetime game on a sour note.
The Vikings (6-2) visited the Denver Broncos (4-5) at Empower Field. Unable to run and protect the ball like a veteran, Dobbs got popped by Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson in the Vikings’ first drive of the game.
Jackson put extra English on the tackle, and Dobbs visited the blue medical tent after the drive. The Broncos DB appeared to lead with his helmet in the hard hit.
Dobbs coughed up the ball, and the Broncos received favorable field position, culminating in a 31-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.
Dobbs found some redemption in the second quarter. Three yards away from a score, Josh Dobbs connected with Vikings tight end Josh Oliver.
Advantage: Vikings. 7-3.
Dobbs has an opportunity to make a strong impression on Sunday, hoping to defeat a resurgent Russell Wilson and Sean Payton-led Broncos team.
Even Dobbs’ biggest supporters wonder if the spotlight will shine too bright for him on Sunday.
Most viewers expect Johs Dobbs’ Cinderella run to continue, going 2-0 as a midseason acquisition by the Vikings. Others think he’s getting awfully close to midnight.
