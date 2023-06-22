Josh Allen’s Ex Brittany Williams Continues Revenge Tour Along The Amalfi Coast

Videos by OutKick

Brittany Williams — the now ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen — continued her revenge tour in Italy this past week.

Williams has been across the pond for some time now, and has suddenly made it a habit to send out daily Instagram heaters in the wake of her split with Allen. The two reportedly called it a day sometime last month, with Williams viciously scrubbing her Instagram of any Allen-related material.

In his place, she’s chosen to instead post pictures of her in a white bikini while enjoying Amalfi Coast.

Loss for Josh Allen, but a win for society.

“It’s good to be here,” Williams posted over the weekend.

Brittany Williams ditches Josh Allen for Italy

Looks like Italy enjoyed you too, Brittany!

Williams’ trip comes on the heels of Allen enjoying a nice dinner with actress Hailee Steinfeld last month.

The NY Post reported that he was spotted “making out” with Steinfeld during a Memorial Day sushi dinner and that the new couple were “very happy together.”

Win-win, in my book. Brittany Williams is off crushing Italy while Josh Allen is back home hangin’ with Hailee.

Allen and Williams had been together since 2017 until something went off the rails last spring. The two vacationed together in March, so whatever happened was a post-St. Paddy’s day issue.

Nevertheless, it appears both have moved on. Brittany’s in Italy crushing a cabana, while Josh Allen is getting ready for the 2023 NFL season.