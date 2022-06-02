Josh Allen Throws Up Before Each Game

During a live Q&A ahead of The Match, JJ Watt asked Josh Allen if it was true he throws up before every game. It’s true, he claims. The Bills quarterback was also asked if he’d vomit before their golf event later this evening.

“I do throw up before every game and I might take Aaron (Rodgers) to the side…if I start thinking about it, I get a little queasy,” Allen said. And we didn’t misquote that, Josh Allen was practically fainting while he spoke.

Josh Allen confirms he throws up before every game 🤢#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/5PW0x7DpQG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2022

The look on his face suggested this was very real like he just saw a ghost. We’ve seen this from professional athletes like in Rush’s depiction of F1 racer James Hunt. Throwing up doesn’t always mean negative energy, but sometimes athletes care enough to the point of getting sick.

With the current obsession with money that has more players caring about their personal brands more than the outcome of games, shouldn’t this be a good story? Josh Allen gives a rip 17 weeks straight, plus playoffs, to the point where he’s hurling in the bathroom? Freaking awesome, if you ask us.

Unfortunately, Josh Allen’s nerves didn’t get him ready for this one as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers took them down. Next time.