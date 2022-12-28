Josh Allen’s Recruiting Pitch To Von Miller Included Disrespecting Every Other AFC East Quarterback

Not long after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Von Miller decided to take his talents to Buffalo and sign with the Bills. Quarterback Josh Allen played a role in recruiting the defensive end to Buffalo and disrespected his fellow AFC East counterparts in the process.

Allen’s backup, Matt Barkley, also played a part in getting Miller to sign with the Bills. Like most great business decisions, this particular moment in Miller’s recruitment came on a golf course.

In a recent story from Kalyn Kahler at The Athletic, Barkley shared that while the two were playing golf, Buffalo GM Brandon Beane called Allen to ask him if he could give Miller a call and convince him to sign with the team.

Von Miller was having a good season with the Buffalo Bills before tearing his ACL. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Allen said sure while also telling Beane he wanted the team to re-sign Barkley, which they ultimately did.

Fast-forward a few minutes following a few wrong numbers and Allen decided to send Miller a text that ruthlessly dragged his fellow AFC East quarterbacks.

“When they finally got to him, Barkley says Allen also sent Miller a three-line text that read:

Zach Wilson

Tua Tagovailoa

Mac Jones

“You get to play these guys six times a year,” Barkley said. “Have at it. Why would you not want to come? I don’t know if that sold him or not, but it was a heavy pitch.”

Talk about an absolutely cold-blooded, and smart move from Allen.

It’s no secret that outside of Allen, the AFC East isn’t exactly the strongest division in football when it comes to quarterbacks. Sure, Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa have shown glimpses when healthy this season, but Miller had to like his odds of wracking up huge numbers against divisional opponents.

While Miller tore his ACL against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, the 33-year-old was having a good year prior to the injury with 18 solo tackles and eight sacks.

