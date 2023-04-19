Josh Allen Admits He Needs To Be QB First, Football Player Second: ‘I’m Getting Older’

Videos by OutKick
Josh Allen is entering his sixth season with the Buffalo Bills with a new mindset, and one Bills Mafia will surely appreciate as the franchise continues to chase its first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.
With five seasons now under his belt, and realizing Father Time is undefeated, Allen is set to take a more serious approach into year No. 6. Allen is going to be a QB first, and a football player second.
“I’ve always had the mindset of, I’ve been a football player first and a quarterback second,” Allen said during a news conference. “At some point that is going to have to switch. When that point is, I don’t know. I guess I’ll let my body tell me.”
“It sounds crazy, but I’m getting older,” Allen continued. “I know I can’t continue to do this. I know when I’m using my youth, I feel like I can, but over the course of my career I’m going to have to learn to adapt and change.”
Allen also noted that this was a decision he’s come to on his own and has faced no outside pressure from Bills management to take this new-look approach into the season.
The Wyoming product is already showing more maturity with these comments alone, but the most eye-opening remark is his admission that he doesn’t know exactly when that point will come in which he has to flip that switch. He’s going to let that moment present itself and then make the necessary adjustments, which most would agree is the smartest, most mature way to look at the situation.
Allen is coming off of a season in which he turned the ball over 22 times in 16 games, including a career-high eight fumbles. It’s no secret that number needs to drop if the Bills want to continue to make strides towards the top of the AFC.
One CommentLeave a Reply
And this has become a problem for him at age 26.
How long before it’s an issue for Jalen Hurts?
QBs have to learn to use their feet to make plays with their arms. Makes them more successful and extends their careers.
Patrick Mahomes [27] has mastered this so he’s going to be dodging and chucking his way to Super Bowls well into his late 30s while Allen and Hurts will break down from all the punishment they take running. Lamar Jackson is already there, ergo why the Ravens are hesitant to pay him.
After his age 28 season, Cam Newton went 13-23 to out of the league.
After age 30 season [brief renaissance with Andy Reid in Philly], Michael Vick went 15-20 to out of the league.
Running backs don’t last. Neither do running QBs.