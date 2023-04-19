Josh Allen Admits He Needs To Be QB First, Football Player Second: ‘I’m Getting Older’

Videos by OutKick

Josh Allen is entering his sixth season with the Buffalo Bills with a new mindset, and one Bills Mafia will surely appreciate as the franchise continues to chase its first Super Bowl appearance since 1993.

With five seasons now under his belt, and realizing Father Time is undefeated, Allen is set to take a more serious approach into year No. 6. Allen is going to be a QB first, and a football player second.

“I’ve always had the mindset of, I’ve been a football player first and a quarterback second,” Allen said during a news conference. “At some point that is going to have to switch. When that point is, I don’t know. I guess I’ll let my body tell me.”

“It sounds crazy, but I’m getting older,” Allen continued. “I know I can’t continue to do this. I know when I’m using my youth, I feel like I can, but over the course of my career I’m going to have to learn to adapt and change.”

Josh Allen is going to be a QB first, and a football player second during the 2023 season. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Allen also noted that this was a decision he’s come to on his own and has faced no outside pressure from Bills management to take this new-look approach into the season.

The Wyoming product is already showing more maturity with these comments alone, but the most eye-opening remark is his admission that he doesn’t know exactly when that point will come in which he has to flip that switch. He’s going to let that moment present itself and then make the necessary adjustments, which most would agree is the smartest, most mature way to look at the situation.

Allen is coming off of a season in which he turned the ball over 22 times in 16 games, including a career-high eight fumbles. It’s no secret that number needs to drop if the Bills want to continue to make strides towards the top of the AFC.