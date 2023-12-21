Josh Allen Nearly Runs Over Bills Teammate With ATV Christmas Present From O-Line, Tight Ends

Videos by OutKick

There’s an NFL tradition for teammates to get each other gifts. Usually, the quarterback rewards his offensive line for protecting him. The offensive line, in turn, gifts their quarterback. For the Buffalo Bills, the O-line and tight ends pooled together to buy quarterback Josh Allen an ATV.

They surprised Allen at the Bills practice facility with the brand new vehicle. Allen hopped on, started it up, and attempted to drive it onto the practice field. Except, he doesn’t have a great feel for the controls.

He nearly ran over some of his teammates within his first 10 seconds with his new toy.

So, Josh Allen got his Christmas present from the offensive line and tight ends.



C Mitch Morse was behind the idea for the gift (and Kyle Allen involved as well) pic.twitter.com/sBf3aOIvJY — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 21, 2023

Allen spent three years at the University of Wyoming playing college football. How in the world did he not learn how to handle an ATV??

As someone who comes from a bit of a backwoods town, learning how to handle heavy machinery is an early rite of passage. I think my first time on an ATV was age six. My first time driving probably came at age 10.

Buffalo Bills teammates bought quarterback Josh Allen a brand-new ATV for Christmas and he nearly ran over a teammate. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Josh Allen the latest NFL player to receive vehicular gift from teammates for Christmas

Running back James Cook joined the Pat McAfee show on Thursday sometime around the time Allen received his gift. Somehow, McAfee got a better video that shows how close Allen came to actually hitting a teammate.

They properly pointed out that they “thought he was a cowboy.”

Gifting NFL teammates a vehicle seems to be very popular this year.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gave his offensive linemen custom golf carts.

So did Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence. Of course, Lawrence had no choice after “CartGate.”

Guess this is where all the golf carts were. Thanks @EZGOvehicles for hooking the fellas up #ezgo https://t.co/dXr7qMwrld pic.twitter.com/TanELUHMwO — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) December 15, 2023

I haven’t gotten any Christmas gifts yet, but I’m hoping for a custom vehicle myself!

Unfortunately, no one in my family comes anywhere near the tax bracket of an NFL player.

Oh well, maybe someday.