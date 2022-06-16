Josh Allen Loves ‘Deez Nuts’ Jokes

It turns out that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have something in common — they both appreciate a classic “deez nuts” joke to keep things light in the locker room.

Allen’s teammate tight end Dawson Knox said Wednesday that the Bills franchise QB keeps guys on their toes and seems to have a “deez nuts” joke for all the occasions.

Rookies are the main targets.

“That’s why he loves having the rookies ’cause they have no idea,” Knox added. “Anybody new in the locker room.”

Join the crowd, Josh.

You might remember back in the fall when it was revealed by Marlon Humphrey that Saban is also a big fan of “deez nuts.” Lane Kiffin added that it was Humphrey who taught Saban the joke and it took off from there.

“Saban is a good jokester,” Humphrey told the media. “And I guess I’m just happy I left my mark.”

Look at that. We can all have some fun. Drop some deez nuts jokes. Laugh a little bit.

