Josh Allen Hilariously Taunts Bengals Defender During TD Run

Last night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals had serious implications for both sides. But Josh Allen still found time to have a laugh or two.

The Bengals scored on their opening possession, so Buffalo needed to match that momentum quickly. Allen and the offense drove down to the Cincinnati two-yard line, and called a passing play on 1st-and-goal.

No receivers got open, so Allen improvised. As he rolled to his right, Bengals safety Nick Scott rushed towards him, and became the last man standing between Allen and pay dirt.

Once again, Josh Allen didn’t seem phased by any means. After throwing a pump fake to get Scott off balance, Allen could have moonwalked into the endzone with all the space he had.

However, before the quarterback walked in for six, Allen took time out of his evening to hilariously roast Scott for falling for the fake. He pointed and laughed at Scott…right in front of a referee, who promptly flagged him for taunting.

While some may view this as poor sportsmanship, I actually laughed out loud when I saw it. The play reminded me of Rob Gronkowski taunting Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sean Davis after a two-point conversion in 2017.

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/G4239AFSjo — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 18, 2017

The only difference between these two taunts is that Gronk’s New England Patriots came away with a win. Cincinnati got the last laugh over Buffalo, winning 24-18.