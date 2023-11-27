Josh Allen, Fans With Eyes Left Baffled By No-Call On Eagles’ Horse-Collar Tackle

Philadelphia lucked out with a bad no-call by the referees after Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick horse-collar tackled Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The second-quarter play ended in an ‘intentional grounding’ penalty for Buffalo after Reddick forced Allen to throw the ball away.

Everyone but the refs and Eagles called FOUL!

Despite the clear grab and Allen’s new scoop-neck jersey, refs errantly missed the penalty against the Eagles. It stunted the drive at fourth-and-goal for Buffalo and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt for the Bills’ special teams.

The refs were on serious notice by fans for ‘helping’ out the Eagles with the masterclass of collusion / awful officiating.

Things got a bit ‘karmic’ in the following drive for the Eagles.

After the missed field goal, Philadelphia fumbled the ball back to Buffalo on a botched hand-off from QB Jalen Hurts to RB Kenneth Gainwell.

Still, Josh Allen and the Bills are playing above the no-calls; taking a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter. The Bills offense continues thriving without former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

