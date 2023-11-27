Josh Allen, Fans With Eyes Left Baffled By No-Call On Eagles’ Horse-Collar Tackle

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia lucked out with a bad no-call by the referees after Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick horse-collar tackled Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The second-quarter play ended in an ‘intentional grounding’ penalty for Buffalo after Reddick forced Allen to throw the ball away.

Everyone but the refs and Eagles called FOUL!

WATCH:

Josh Allen may need a new jersey sheesh pic.twitter.com/USIY0atiEd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 26, 2023

Despite the clear grab and Allen’s new scoop-neck jersey, refs errantly missed the penalty against the Eagles. It stunted the drive at fourth-and-goal for Buffalo and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt for the Bills’ special teams.

The refs were on serious notice by fans for ‘helping’ out the Eagles with the masterclass of collusion / awful officiating.

Oaf-Ficials are on a heater. They didn’t call horse collar tackle. They called intentional grounding. pic.twitter.com/5rROE5FKS1 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 26, 2023

Ref show in Philly. Goodell took the Eagles. #nflrigged https://t.co/HQBqEsmyEE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 26, 2023

Things got a bit ‘karmic’ in the following drive for the Eagles.

After the missed field goal, Philadelphia fumbled the ball back to Buffalo on a botched hand-off from QB Jalen Hurts to RB Kenneth Gainwell.

Jalen Hurts botched hand off to Kenneth Gainwell pic.twitter.com/xQinYJoqKh — Gustavo (@iamvega1982) November 26, 2023

Still, Josh Allen and the Bills are playing above the no-calls; taking a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter. The Bills offense continues thriving without former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 26: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)