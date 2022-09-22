Josh Allen Compares Tua Tagovailoa To … Josh Allen?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and polarizing Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa are more similar than you might think.

No, seriously.

Don’t take my word for it, though!

“Every time I’ve interacted with him, he’s been the coolest, nicest person you can think of,” Allen told NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt. “Tua’s playing fantastic right now, which sucks as a Bills fan and Bills player to see, but I’m proud of him for all the adversity and stuff … all the naysayers, which I can relate to.

“He’s just playing really good football right now.”

"@Tua is playing fantastic right now… You don't want to see your division rivals winning football games, but I'm proud of him." – @JoshAllenQB pic.twitter.com/XWDaeeUtQA — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) September 22, 2022

Is Tua Tagovailoa following same path as Josh Allen?

It’s crazy to imagine a world of Josh Allen doubters, but they once existed. And they were LOUD.

Allen was pretty awful as a rookie and he wasn’t great his second season, despite leading the Bills to the playoffs.

Allen threw just just 30 touchdowns to 21 interceptions over his first two seasons, barely clipped 3,000 yards, and never had a QB rating of 90.

Josh Allen is must-see TV. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, something clicked in Year 3, and Allen has become must-see TV ever since.

The former Wyoming QB is already the front-runner for MVP this season, is off to a torrid start, and now gets to face a Miami team that he’s never lost to.

As Allen said, though, these ain’t your daddy’s Miami Dolphins.

Did Tua really just need a legit weapon to be good? (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Dolphins (2-0) are coming off a stunning win over Baltimore in which Tua threw for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns, and led the team back from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit.

Perhaps whatever clicked for Allen during his breakout season is finally clicking for Tagovailoa?

Maybe it was as simple as giving him Tyreek Hill in the same was the Bills brought over Stefon Diggs for Allen?

In any event, this weekend’s showdown in Miami will be must-see TV. If Tua can somehow slay Allen, look out.