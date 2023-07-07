Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld Get Steamy In Mexico

Videos by OutKick

It appears Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are getting pretty serious.

The Buffalo Bills QB and star actress have been spending some time together lately, but neither has confirmed they’re in a relationship.

Well, there might not be the need for a public statement anymore. TMZ captured some photos of the duo south of the border in Mexico, and it appeared they were all over each other.

While I’m not a relationship expert, it would appear a quick trip to Mexico loaded with PDA is probably a good sign the two might be more than just casual friends.

Is Hailee Steinfeld dating Josh Allen? (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld appear to enjoy each other’s company.

The Buffalo Bills QB split from his old girlfriend Brittany Williams a couple months back, and he’s been single and ready to mingle ever since.

Well, that mindset somehow got in the same room as the “True Grit” star, and it appears the two REALLY like being around each other.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen get steamy in Mexico. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Again, nobody flies to Mexico for a steamy vacation with a random person. Or, at least that’s not something I am aware of it does happen.

Generally speaking, vacations of this nature are for people dating or married. Yet, there’s been no public confirmation these two are an item.

However, I think the photos from TMZ kind of say it all.

Is Hailee Steinfeld dating Josh Allen? (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Seriously, what a life Josh Allen is living. He’s an NFL QB on a contract that includes at least $150 million in guaranteed money and is now jetting down to Mexico with one of the most famous women in America.

Turns out life is pretty good when you’re a multi-millionaire capable of slinging a football like it’s a rocket.

Josh Allen goes to Mexico with Hailey Steinfield. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Props to Allen for crushing it this offseason. His confidence should be absolutely soaring by the time the 2023-24 season opens.