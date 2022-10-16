Josh Allen’s dad has a surprisingly good voice and it was on full display in Kansas City this weekend. He had the Bills bar patrons up out of their seats!

Joel Allen, who travels with his wife to as many of their son’s game as they can, is a third-generation Swedish-American. His father started the 2,000-acre Allen family farm in 1975 which he then passed down to his son, and Joel has run it ever since.

Despite a lack of vocal training, Joel apparently loves to sing. Earlier this year, as Wyoming — Josh’s alma mater — hosted Air Force, he returned to Laramie and sang the national anthem while wearing his son’s jersey.

Not only was Joel’s performance received well in the moment, Josh was extremely proud of his dad. He said that his father would always sing the national anthem before little league games and high school football games growing up, so it wasn’t his first rodeo.

But it was a little different in front of a packed college football crowd.

“I’m proud of him,” Josh said of his dad on Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast. “I’m proud of the Cowboys. But I’m proud of my dad for going out there and doing that … for him to do that in a bigger stage, it was pretty cool to see.”

On Saturday, Joel’s performance was significantly less formal. He rolled up to the Buffalo supporters bar in Kansas City before the game on Sunday and hopped on the mic for a rousing rendition of the Neil Diamond classic ‘Sweet Caroline.’

Once again, Joel had everyone impressed with his vocals.

Josh Allen’s Dad singing Sweet Caroline in a Kansas City Bills Backers bar might be one of the most iconic things I’ve ever witnessed.

This man can SING 😍💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/qHs0qiEQn4 — Kristen Kimmick (@Kimmick86) October 15, 2022

I think, at this point, Joel has proved himself as a worthy vocalist. It’s time for Buffalo to give him the mic and name him the official anthem singer for the Bills!