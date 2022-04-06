José Ramirez, Guardians Agree To Lengthy Contract Extension

Superstar third baseman José Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians have agreed on a five-year, $124 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. A major turn in events after multiple reports suggested the three-time All-Star could be traded this offseason. A star wants to stay in Cleveland — who knew it was possible?

BREAKING: Star third baseman José Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a five-year, $124M contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Deal includes full no-trade clause. With this year and pickup of a 2023 option, Ramirez is guaranteed $150M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 6, 2022

Cleveland previously had $0 committed to players beyond the 2022 season. The Guardians now have their best player locked up through his age-35 season — and a very, very good group of prospects coming. The AL Central is shaping up to be a fascinating division in coming years. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 6, 2022

Ramirez’s deal will take him through his age-35 season, and at $24.8 million per season — a solid deal for a team that’d spent $0 up until this agreement. A 6.7 WAR player that’s got pop from both sides of the plate and can field his position well at third base. Still an incredibly attractive contract if the Guardians ultimately decide to thrust José Ramirez back on the trade block for a haul of prospects.

The 29-year-old slugger made the All-Star team last year and hit .266 with 36 homers and 103 RBI. One of the game’s best players finally got paid what he deserves. Can’t be upset at that.