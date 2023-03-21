Jose Canseco’s Daughter Josie Claims Her Family Is Broke And She Is Not Living Off Family Name

Videos by OutKick

Josie Canseco, a Victoria’s Secret model and daughter of one half of the Bash Brothers, spoke out on social media on Monday about being self-made and her family’s money.

Canseco wrote in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts her family is “broke” and did not get the advance in life because she came from money.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 09: Model Josie Canseco walks the runway during the NYFW Sherri Hill Runway Show on February 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Albert Urso/Getty Images for Sherri Hill)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 16: Josie Canseco as seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park at Minute Maid Park on February 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

“Everyone claiming I came from all this rich money because I’m a ‘canseco’ do ur research,” the 26-year-old wrote Monday morning. “My ‘family money’ was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy n I had to work my ass off to not only sustain my ‘family name’ but also pay my bills cause no one paid that s— except me.

“My family is broke and I dont get the advance of a family that was rich.”

LOS ANGELES CA – NOVEMBER 5: Josie Canseco and her father Jose Canseco are seen arriving at Delilah’s on November 5, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Josie Canseco Builds Her Career

She added that she was in debt for “years” and was making about $100-per-week when she first started her modeling career.

“I’m tired of being categorized when it was very different,” she added. “I’m beyond grateful because I certainly have been graced with the privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned but respectfully, the expectation isn’t all what it seems.”

Josie is the daughter of Jose and Jessica Canseco.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 16: Jose Canseco attends the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on February 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Jose Canseco starred for the Oakland Athletics, winning an MVP award in 1988. He also blew the doors off the steroid scandal that plagued the league in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He reportedly made about $40 million from his playing career and filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: TV personality Jessica Canseco attends The Abbey’s 8th annual Christmas In September Event benefiting The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at The Abbey on September 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic)

Jessica Canseco is also a former model and has appeared on several reality TV shows.