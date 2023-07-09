Jorge Masvidal Wants To Train Elon Musk For Cage Fight Against Mark Zuckerberg

Videos by OutKick

Street legend and former UFC star Jorge Masvidal wants to help Elon Musk to beat Zuck!

Masvidal is doing all he can to ensure the pro-America Musk beats the CEO of censorship … so he’s offering to train Musk for the developing fight teased by the two nerds.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Masvidal said he’s ready to train Elon as the Tesla founder mulls the fight of the century against Facebook / Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Jorge Masvidal Really Wants Elon Musk To Beat Zuck

Masvidal was clear on why he’s picking Musk over Zuck in the fight: Elon is patriotic and seems like a very pleasant dude.

“Elon, if you’re watching this, I mean, we all know you’re a smart dude, man,” the 20-year MMA veteran told the outlet.

Masvidal acknowledges that Zuck may have the upper hand with his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training, which is why he’s hoping to give Musk an advantage with his striking game.

Considering Masvidal’s arsenal of knockout moves, Elon’s got the right guy on his side.

The BMF champ added, “You’re going to want as many options, missiles, if you’re going to war, right, you’re going to want the snipers, you’re going to want everything. Give your boy a shot, man! I can show you some techniques to deal with these jiu-jitsu guys that they don’t like.”

“I’m not going to be teaching all this arm bar stuff. I’m just gonna show you some techniques to break someone’s face, man.”

Masvidal Sides With Pro-America Musk

With a record of 35-17-0, Masvidal’s experience could significantly boost Musk’s cred heading into the fight.

While no official date has been given for the fight (it’s been all talk online so far), Musk is doing his homework.

The 52-year-old was recently spotted training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with respected instructor John Danaher, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre and podcaster/BJJ black belt Lex Fridman.

Great training session with 3 men that I really admire.

Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. « Not including me » 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BY34IpRny8 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) July 3, 2023

Masvidal argued that he’s got the best pedigree from anyone Musk has trained with.

“All those guys, you mentioned are studs but none of those guys have 50 pro fights and all the amateur fights that I got, all the street fights that I got,” Masvidal stated. “So no offense to none of them because they’re all great at what they do. Elon, you need me on your team, brother! That’s who you need on your team.”

No one’s scarier than Masvidal in the Octagon, and no one loves America more than Gamebred.

Masvidal has used his platform to spotlight the freedoms in America based on his family’s past suffering under the rule of communist Cuba.

“The reason why I love Elon so much, this dude’s a patriot, man,” Masvidal admitted. “He’s just a dude that’s for America, that understands how our rules work, and he’s not even like naturally American, you know? And understands how well this country works and what makes this country work; that’s why I’m cheering for Elon.”

Who will win: Musk or Zuck?