Jordan Will Be On Cover of NBA 2K23 Special Edition

2K Sports will be releasing their usual NBA2K game with pre-orders beginning in July — except this time it’s NBA 2K23 that’s set to feature Michael Jordan. The games have always been good when he manned the cover too, so we’re pumped.

MJ does it best.

No other way to do it for 2️⃣3️⃣ Introducing our #NBA2K23 Cover Athlete Michael Jordan 🏀Michael Jordan Edition

🏆Championship Edition Pre-order starting 7/7 pic.twitter.com/WwVTynbK2x — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 5, 2022

The regular cover is supposed to be Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker while the “Championship” edition and “Michael Jordan” edition features the six-time Finals MVP. This will be Jordan’s four appearance as cover man for the franchise that’s anticipated to return “Jordan Moments,” a fan-favorite mode that lets users re-enact MJ’s greatest moments.

Jordan’s heart-breaking buzzer beater against the Cleveland Cavaliers, “the flu game,” all the way to his final game-winner in Utah to capture ring no. six against Stockton and Malone. The young heads don’t know much when it comes to 80’s and 90’s basketball, but a cover nod provides millennials with some much-need insight.

No surprise — Michael Jordan will be rated as a ’99’ that maybe LeBron, Magic, Kareem, Shaq and maybe Larry Bird will touch. Hardly any of us here at Outkick play NBA video games these days. MJ on the cover, though? We just might end that drought. Just to hang on to it.