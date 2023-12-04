Jordan Travis Sends Jalen Milroe Classy Message After Alabama Takes FSU’s Playoff Spot

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Travis pulled off a very classy gesture following Alabama getting into the playoff over Florida State.

The Crimson Tide are the four seed in the CFP, despite having a worse record than 13-0 FSU. The decision to leave out the Seminoles boiled down to Travis not being able to play due to an injury.

Despite winning multiple games without him, the Seminoles were still iced out by the committee in favor of Nick Saban and the Tide.

Jordan Travis shares awesome message with Jalen Milroe.

While there’s no doubt Jordan Travis is absolutely crushed, he still managed to keep his head held high by sharing a great message with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.

“Go win it all brodie,” the injured FSU superstar commented on an Instagram post from Milroe celebrating the playoff bid.

It takes a hell of a big man to wish the team that stole his squad’s spot luck and endorse them winning the whole thing.

Jordan Travis tells Alabama QB Jalen Milroe to go win the national championship. (Credit: Jalen Milroe/Instagram)

It would be very easy for Jordan Travis to become incredibly bitter, angry and frustrated with the entire situation. Nobody would blame him.

The Seminoles went 13-0, did everything asked of them to get in the playoff, won the ACC and were still left out all because Travis is hurt. I can’t imagine what that must feel like. I’m sure it’s brutal.

Yet, he still managed to set aside the insanity of the situation to share an incredibly kind message with Jalen Milroe.

Jordan Travis supports Alabama and Jalen Milroe winning the national championship. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s how people act during the tough times that indicate who they are. Judging from this, there’s no doubt Jordan Travis is an awesome guy. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.