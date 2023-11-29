Jordan Spieth Re-Injured His Wrist In Peak Dad Fashion By Reaching For A Toaster

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Spieth is set to tee it up in this week’s Hero World Challenge in what will be his first start since the Ryder Cup. Ahead of this week’s event in the Bahamas, the three-time major winner shared that he’s been recovering from a wrist injury. How he picked up said wrist injury was unique, to say the least.

Spieth has dealt with wrist issues in the past and even had to withdraw from this year’s Byron Nelson in May. That particular injury surfaced while he was playing with his son, Sammy, who also played a small role in the recent re-injuring of his wrist.

Sammy and a toaster, that is.

“I was reaching for a toaster to make my son breakfast and I was just supporting it on the shelf. It made — in other words, everything was — it took the fall for other things that were off and it just made no sense because I’m like, what’s going to prevent this from happening at any other point in time,” Spieth told reporters Tuesday. “But I was very shocked when I re-injured it.”

Jordan Spieth re-injured his wrist thanks to a toaster, but all is good heading into the Hero World Challenge. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

A reporter joked that it must have been a big piece of toast Spieth was dealing with, but he explained the toast wasn’t even in the toaster.

Spieth is 30-years-old now and a dad of two under three. It was only a matter of time before he was going to pick up a freak injury, but a toaster being involved is certainly a wild card.

Spieth explained that the issue was with his ulnar nerve, which is “not anything to mess with,” while sharing that he’s gotten to the bottom of everything and has been able to get some good preparation in ahead of this week’s limited-field tournament.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com