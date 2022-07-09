Jordan Spieth Cards Two Eagles at Scottish Open; Rounding Into Form For The Open

The Scottish Open serves as something as a “warmup” for many players leading into next week’s British Open. Much has been made of Tigers Woods’ attempt to make a run at the title, but another former World #1 is looking good right now: Jordan Spieth.

Spieth shot a 68 on Thursday to put himself in contention but followed with a 72 on Friday which dropped him down the leaderboard. Not to be deterred, Spieth came out firing darts on Saturday, including making two eagles.

Spieth made birdies on two of his first three holes on the day and shot a 1-under 34 on the front nine. Following a 243-yard approach shot – from a terrible lie – to inside six feet on the par-5 tenth, Spieth knocked home the eagle putt.

At the 15th hole, he pounded a 383-yard drive right down the center of the fairway. With just 108 yards left to the pin, Spieth landed his ball just short and left of the cup and spun it home for another eagle.

He would go on to post 4-under round of 66, which tied Max Homa and Xander Schauffele for the round of the day. Schauffele leads the tournament at 7-under and Spieth is in a tie for third heading into the final round.

Spieth is a former World #1 who spent 26 weeks at the top of golf world between 2015-16. He was the 2015 PGA Tour Player of the Year and has won three majors – Masters and US Open in ’15 and The Open Championship in 2017.

He has battled his game on the course since that last major win five years ago. At the end of the 2020 season, Spieth had fallen all the way down to 82nd in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He has bounced back, though, and already has one tournament win this year – an RBC Heritage victory in April. He’ll be looking to continue his climb Sunday at the Scottish Open, but the real prize lay ahead.

The final major of 2022, The Open Championship, starts on Thursday. It’s the 150th playing of the historic tournament and it’ll be held at the legendary St. Andrew’s Golf Links in Scotland.

Spieth is +1800 at FanDuel Sportsbook to hoist the Claret Jug for the second time. Rory McIlroy (+900) is the current favorite.

