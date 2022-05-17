Jordan Peterson Quits Twitter Amid Backlash For Saying Plus-Size Model Isn’t Beautiful

Author Jordan Peterson announced that the is leaving Twitter amid the mob attacking him after he criticized Sports Illustrated for highlighting Yumi Nu, a plus-size model, on a magazine cover.

Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that. https://t.co/rOASeeQvee — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2022

In sum, Peterson’s tweet made users mad. They say his comments were offensive to women of all sizes.

By Monday night, Peterson decided that tweeting his opinions is no longer worth the headache. He posted the following three tweets to explain:

— “I recently stopped accessing Twitter for three weeks as an experiment. I had some of my staff post video links etc. It was a genuine relief. I started to read & write more. I started using it again, a few days ago, and I would say that my life got worse again almost instantly.”

— “The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.”

— “So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again. If I have something to say I’ll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go.”

It’s rather surprising to see critics and trolls get to Peterson that way. I do not understand why people of high status care so deeply about what strangers say about them on the internet. Peterson let them win by reading their comments.

So perhaps leaving Twitter is a better option for him than allowing these online users to dictate his mood.

As for his tweet about Nu, SI does not typically choose plus-size models, therefore the outlet knew it’d get this reaction from someone. It was Peterson. He isn’t into women of that size and he felt he needed to make that public.

And like that, Peterson is no longer active on Twitter.