Jordan Love Wishes Bears Fans ‘Happy Father’s Day’ … Despite Having Zero Career Accomplishments

Videos by OutKick

Funny joke … but should Jordan Love be the one to tell it?

The Green Bay Packers pride themselves on handily beating the longtime rival Chicago Bears. The Packers have owned the NFC North rivalry in recent years.

Chicago has not defeated the Pack since 2018 when the Bears defeated Aaron Rodgers using Mitch Trubisky under center.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers take the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Poking fun at the rivalry Sunday on Father’s Day is newly named starting Packers QB, Jordan Love.

READ: JORDAN LOVE TAKES OVER AS PACKERS QB BUT ADMITS ‘WHO KNOWS’ ON HOW GOOD HE’LL BE

The 24-year-old tried calling himself the Chicago Bears’ daddy … which would be funny if Love actually had any accolades to his name.

Posting a video on social media, Jordan Love wished the Bears fanbase a special holiday. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Bears fans out where. Go Pack Go,” Love said.

Love is a 0-1 career starter since being drafted in the first round in 2020.

In his best year (2021), Jordan Love started one game and appeared in six games total. He threw for 411 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Not great.

Hopefully the young QB can back his talk as a full-time starter after the Father’s Day video … he’s certainly no Aaron Rodgers.

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN – MAY 31: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers participates in an OTA practice session at Don Hutson Center on May 31, 2023 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)