Jordan Love, Romeo Doubs Give Packers Fans Glimpse Of Future

Aaron Rodgers has been complaining about his receivers this week. Backup Jordan Love doesn’t seem to care about that because he’s finding a nice connection with rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Doubs, a fourth round pick out of Nevada, has been impressing in camp. But doing it out on the field is another story. On Friday, the Packers squared off with the New Orleans Saints in a preseason contest.

Love looked crisp in the first half, completing 9-16 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. Doubs was on the receiving end of the TD pass and also made a nice play on a comeback route in double-coverage for a grab.

Romeo Doubs looked like a man on a mission, especially on the touchdown grab, after being called out by Rodgers.

Love, on the other hand, is out to prove that he can be the guy when Rodgers inevitably moves on. He used his legs to pick up a first down, and later threw a dart to Juwann Winfree that helped set up the Doubs touchdown.

It’s just the preseason. None of this really matters. But for fans of the Green Bay Packers, it hasn’t been a great week. It’s not a good look when your franchise QB is complaining about his supporting cast.

Maybe Rodgers had a grand plan to light a fire under their butts and get the team going. It seems to have worked for one game for Romeo Doubs. Can that continue into the regular season? Time will tell.