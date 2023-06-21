Jordan Haber Has Never Played A Game Of Basketball Yet, He’s Eligible For NBA Draft

Videos by OutKick

TikToker Jordan Haber is picking out his suit for tomorrow night’s NBA Draft. The diehard basketball fan has been waiting his entire life for this moment to see which professional team would give him a chance to fulfill his dream.

Just kidding. He’s never played basketball.

Haber is the ultimate example of beating the system by finding a loophole in the NBA’s most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement. The loophole allowed him to submit the proper paperwork and be included in this year’s draft.

If I’m “Narc” Cuban, I’m inviting Haber on Shark Tank immediately for being a genius.

HABER BEAT THE SYSTEM

“I think they’re [the NBA] like ‘Who is this kid? Why did he find the loophole to get in the actual NBA Draft because this is not supposed to happen,” Haber said on his now viral TikTok.

Haber explained that he was just bored one day when he began reading the league’s CBA and came across some interesting language that at first didn’t make sense to him. But the soon-to-be law student (or NBA star) said that after pursuing more information, it really was easy to become draft eligible. In fact, the hardest part wasn’t the dribbling and shooting, it was the paperwork.

“You really have a three-month, four-month window to really do this,” Haber said. “And it’s because of that window, not many people are going to think to do it because they think, oh it’s a waste of time, there’s some paperwork to fill out. And it’s what it really is,” Haber told the Los Angeles Times.

Some of the criteria includes being at least 19-years-old, graduating from a four-year college with no more eligibility, and being able to submit to the NBA draft one time only within one’s life. (The new rules appear to have changed since the NBA said Ohio State guard and bench player Mark Titus was a “mockery” for trying to enter back in 2009).

JORDAN HABER HOPES FOR A ONE-DAY CONTRACT

This past April, all 30 NBA teams received the names of everyone eligible for this year’s draft. The list included all the expected NCAA names. However, right underneath it is a section for “Unknown Individuals,” and there is Jordan Haber’s name.

Despite his realization that his dreams of perhaps dunking on an NBA player like Kyrie Irving may not come to fruition anytime soon, Haber says that the experience alone has been worth it.

“Realistically, I’m living the life of somebody who I hope to represent and help out one day, whether that be through law or business, because I feel I’ve definitely seen the toll it’s taken on me and the things I’ve gone through and I feel like I’m really well equipped to help somebody through this process,” Haber explained.

He plans to document his trip and story on his YouTube page.