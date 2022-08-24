USC Star Jordan Addison, United Take Flight In NIL Agreement

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will be flying high this season, as the Trojan has signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with United Airlines.

The agreement between both parties, first reported by Tom VanHaaren, will see Addison participate in digital media ad campaigns over the course of the season, with the first one going out on Wednesday. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner — best receiver in college football — signed with the Trojans during the offseason after entering the transfer portal from Pittsburgh.

United Airlines partnered with former Oregon star Kayvon Thibodeaux before the 2021 season.

Being able to play under new head coach Lincoln Riley and catch passes from Caleb Williams were factors in the receiver transferring, but as you can see with this new deal, the NIL opportunities helped as well. The Trojans and United aren’t strangers, as the company has naming rights for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum field.

The new campaign is hoping to illustrate the flights United is now offering to some of the best college football stops across the country. We are starting to see a new trend where airline companies will setup direct flights from college towns to away games, like the one that will have direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the upcoming Tennessee vs. LSU game.

Get ready to see a flood of NIL deals like this one around the country, as companies ramp up their marketing efforts as the college football season begins.