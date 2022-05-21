Jonny Gomes Roasted By Red Sox Announcers After Dropping Trevor Story’s Home Run Ball

If you watched Jonny Gomes over the duration of his 13-year MLB career, then you probably know that the outfielder wasn’t exactly known for his glove.

That was all evident during the Red Sox’s 7-3 victory over the Mariners Friday night at Fenway Park, where Gomes found himself on the receiving end of Trevor Story’s grand slam off Robbie Ray in the third inning.

Keep an eye on the ball as it narrowly makes its way over the Green Monster and int-, scratch that, out of the hands of Gomes.

GRAND SLAM TREVOR STORY. pic.twitter.com/O1pISDAxUi — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2022

Former Red Sox Jonny Gomes caught the ball lmao pic.twitter.com/tCoACuAsxn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 21, 2022

When Red Sox play-by-play man Dave O’Brien and color commentator Kevin Youkilis figured out in the following inning that it was Gomes who dropped the ball, the chewing was on.

“Not known for the glove. More for the bat,” Youkilis said in a joking manner.

The former Red Sox World Series champion was still hardly fazed by the error, looking like an electric factory during his celebration.

“He’s looking like a pirate,” O’Brien said. “There is only one Jonny Gomes.”

